Vikas Nagar blaze: 2 social media handles booked for spreading rumours

Days after a massive fire reduced nearly 280 shanties to ashes in Vikas Nagar area here, Lucknow police have intensified investigation into the cause of the blaze, even as two social media handles have been booked for allegedly spreading rumours in connection with the incident.

According to sources, teams from Vikas Nagar police station have begun recording statements of eyewitnesses. (For Representation)

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The fire, which broke out on April 15 evening, rendered around 1,000 people homeless and caused extensive damage. Police officials said multiple angles are being examined, including accidental fire, short circuit and allegations of deliberate arson raised by some victims.

According to sources, teams from Vikas Nagar police station have begun recording statements of eyewitnesses and locals who were there at the time of the incident. Investigators are also scanning CCTV footage from nearby shops, showrooms and traffic points to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the inferno.

“We are examining all available evidence, including CCTV footage from surrounding areas, which may prove crucial in determining the exact cause of the fire,” said a senior police officer involved in the probe. He added that allegations by some residents claiming intentional burning are also being verified.

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{{^usCountry}} Alok Kumar Singh, Vikas Nagar police station house officer, said strict action is being taken against those spreading misinformation and creating unnecessary panic. “Action is being taken against rumour-mongers and those causing unnecessary traffic disruption near the site. A detailed investigation into the incident and its cause is underway,” Singh said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alok Kumar Singh, Vikas Nagar police station house officer, said strict action is being taken against those spreading misinformation and creating unnecessary panic. “Action is being taken against rumour-mongers and those causing unnecessary traffic disruption near the site. A detailed investigation into the incident and its cause is underway,” Singh said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police have also begun mapping movement patterns and verifying claims of LPG cylinder explosions reported during the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have also begun mapping movement patterns and verifying claims of LPG cylinder explosions reported during the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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