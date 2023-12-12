Viksit Bharat @ 2047: V-Cs discuss need for digital adoption in universities

Vice-chancellors and teachers from universities across Uttar Pradesh gathered at Raj Bhawan here to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who urged them and other attendees to join the ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047: Voice of Youth’ initiative, which is aimed at integrating youngsters to build a developed India.

Vice-chancellors of UP universities attend the meet from Lucknow on Monday (Sourced)

On the occasion, vice-chancellor of Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University Professor Vinay Pathak asked every one to embrace technological developments. There should be courses on digital scaling in universities; skill and vocational courses should be run, he added.

Kanpur’s Harcourt Butler Technical University V-C Professor Samsher said every effort should be in the direction of ‘Developed India: 2047’. He noted digital infrastructure should be adopted, and pitched for more schooling period, adoption of fast technologies and environment protection.

Principal secretary of technical education M Devraj said a developed India couldn’t be imagined without the development of Uttar Pradesh. Devaraj noted that educational curriculum needed to be linked to industries and stressed on skill enhancement of teachers and digitisation of universities and colleges.

In the second session of the programme, discussions were held on globalisation of higher education. Director of Indian Institute of Information Technology Arun Mohan Sherry said the objective of education was knowledge creation, knowledge dissemination and knowledge certification. He cited lack of research as the reason for India’s backwardness in global ranking in education.

The V-C of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University in Lucknow Professor Sanjeev Mishra said the policy of linking medical colleges with technical universities should also be implemented.

The V-C of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University Professor Pratibha Goyal described India’s development in the recent past as unprecedented.

The V-C of Bhatkhande Sanskrit University Professor Mandvi Singh said the role of Indian culture and art was important in achieving the objective of a developed India.

Additional chief secretary to the Governor Sudhir Mahadev Bobde asked all universities to fulfill the expectations of a developed India and play a role in increasing the youth participation.