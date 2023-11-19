Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: CS directs officials to step up preparations

Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra directed officials on Sunday to make the pan-India ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ as successful as the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ and ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaigns.

For representation only (HT FILE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During a video conference with divisional commissioners and district magistrates, he mentioned that prime minister Narendra Modi had launched the nationwide ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ on November 15 in Jharkhand. The Yatra, scheduled to conclude on January 26, 2024, is proposed to start in Uttar Pradesh on November 23 and 24.

Mishra directed officials to identify people deprived of the benefits of government schemes and ensure the registration of all such individuals. He emphasised the identification of beneficiaries willing to share their experiences with government schemes.

Furthermore, Mishra urged officials to publicise important Central government schemes through mobile ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ vans with coordination among the concerned departments. He further stressed the use of the portal viksitbharatsankalp.gov.in and a mobile app for this purpose.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The vans must be equipped with LED screens, standees, panels, booklets, brochures, and other audio-visual aids with testimonials from beneficiaries,” he added. A total of 19 vans have been allotted for urban areas and 486 for rural areas to cover 777 local urban bodies with a population of 10,000 or above and 57,709 village panchayats.

Mishra also instructed district magistrates to prepare a route chart for vans in their districts to reach beneficiaries of the Central government’s flagship schemes in both rural and urban areas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON