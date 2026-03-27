Viksit UP 2047: Draft vision document aims at developed state, knowledge, innovation hub

The Uttar Pradesh government, which is sparing no effort to make the state a trillion-dollar economy by 2030, aspires to position the state in the developed category and make it a hub of knowledge and innovation by 2047, according to the draft Viksit UP-2047 vision document which aligns with the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. The government may finalise the vision document in the next three to four months. (FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY)

The vision document proposes not only to take UP’s GSDP to the six-trillion dollar level as a key contributor to India’s 30-trillion dollar vision by 2047, but it also aspires to place the state among the world’s top 11-12 economies by 2047.

Extensive brainstorming sessions, public participation, and consultations with various departments in coordination with the NITI Aayog have already been held.

There are indications the state government may hold further discussions in the coming months to finalise the proposed ambitious roadmap and economic growth trajectory.

Amid manifold challenges, the state government aspires to take the GSDP to a trillion-dollar level by 2029-2030, 2 trillion dollars by 2036 and six trillion dollars by 2047.

UP’s GSDP will need to grow at around 16% per annum to achieve this objective. Its GSDP growth rate was 11.6% against India’s GDP growth of 9.6% in 2023-2024. The GSDP, which was ₹12.89 lakh crore in 2017-2018, is estimated to be ₹27.51 lakh crore in 2024-2025 and about ₹30 lakh crore on March 31, 2026. The state government will have to multiply its efforts to achieve a higher growth rate and take the GSDP growth to desirable levels in the coming years.

The state government aspires to take UP’s per capita GSDP from ₹1.24 lakh to nearly ₹25 lakh in 2047. The state’s share in India’s merchandise exports is projected to go up from the present nearly 5% to 20% in 2047.

As per projections, the state’s population is set to grow from the present 24.5 crore to 29 crore with life expectancy rising from the present 70.1 years to 80 years in 2047. The Viksit UP-2047 vision document proposes to take the state’s literacy rate from 67.68% (2011) to 100% by 2047.

The median age is likely to grow from the present 26-27 years to about 38 years by 2047. The favourable age structure in the next two decades raises hopes of accelerated growth and rising income levels, which will further strengthen UP’s role as the country’s largest consumer market.

Moreover rapid urbanisation from 24.31% (2011) to 60% in 2047 is likely to lead to labour reallocation from low productivity, such as in the agriculture sector, to the more productive industrial and service sectors.

Principal secretary, planning, Alok Kumar III said the draft vision document has been prepared after studying nearly 98 lakh suggestions received from people.

He said the state government, in coordination with the NITI Aayog, has worked with departments and held consultations with stakeholders to set growth objectives for different sectors.

The state government will soon give final shape to the vision document, he said.

“We propose to focus on innovation, skill development and employment, increase manufacturing output, enhance crop productivity and equip farmers with technology for greater output besides taking various other steps to make UP a developed state by 2047,” Kumar said.

Uttar Pradesh State Transformation Commission chief executive officer Manoj Kumar Singh also said the state government may finalise the vision document in the next three to four months.