Village youths to promote rural economy, tourism
The state government aims to promote the local economy and rural tourism with the help of groups of youngsters formed at the village level and aptly named Yuvak and Mahila Mangal Dals, who will be trained as ‘Paryatan Mitra’.
During its first tenure, the Yogi Adityanath government’s tourism policy-2018 had special mention of village, agri-tourism and Mangal Dals.
In its second term, the state government has constituted an Eco and Rural Tourism Board and will identify 75 villages for the promotion of rural tourism. The government has also decided to make these Mangal Dals more proactive.
The government has decided to impart special training to members of the Yuvak and Mahila Mangal Dals as part of the promotion of rural tourism and economic policy.
They will be trained to promote local tourism by highlighting indigenous and specialised products, handicrafts, processed foods, garments and other traditional goods manufactured by local artisans, particularly in villages and rural areas.
“The progress of villages is essential if the entire state wants to progress. Every village has its own identity which needs to be recognised and promoted,” said Mukesh Kumar Meshram, principal secretary, tourism and culture.
“The government is working to develop villages as ‘tourist centres’ and to expand facilities for the convenience of tourists,” added Meshram.
“This initiative will not only highlight the tourism potential of the remote, neglected areas, but will also aid in generating employment opportunities for locals,” he said.
According to the Tourism department, there are 78,000 Mangal Dals registered in the state.
Out of this, 42,000 are Yuvak Dals and 36,000 Mahila Dals. These groups, formed by the youth welfare department, comprise members in the age group of 15-35 years.
These dals have contributed efficiently during initiatives like Fit India, Namami Gange, tree plantation, blood donation camps and also during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Police reviews Raj Thackeray’s speech to check for violation of loudspeaker permit
A day after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray gave a provocative speech announcing that he will begin chanting 'Hanuman Chalisa' outside mosques from May 4, the state government said it was evaluating his speech to see if police action could be taken against him and the organisers of his rally for violation of conditions put by the local police while permitting the rally.
Jeweller arrested for fleeing with gold worth ₹25 lakh
Mumbai: The police on Monday arrested a jeweller for allegedly misappropriating gold worth ₹25 lakh which was given to hShaikhfor making jewellery. The accused, identified as Minazuddin Shaikh (32), was absconding for the past seven months before he was arrested from Punjab's Jalandhar, where he was hiding with his family by assuming a new name. The police began investigating and tracing Shaikh's mobile phone but did not get any clue about his whereabouts.
Muslim leaders appeal not to offer Eid namaz on roads
Muslim religious leaders and leaders of other Muslim organisations have appealed to community embers to ensure that namaz is offered only inside mosques and Idgahs and that the roads are not blocked during Eid namaz on Tuesday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure that roads are not blocked during celebration of festivals. “I have appealed to people to offer namaz only inside mosques and Idgahs,” said Shahar Qazi, Prof Zainus Sajeedin.
Lottery to pick Haj volunteers to be held on May 4
The lottery to pick the Khadim-ul-Hujjaj (Haj volunteers) will be held on May 4. The lottery will be held at Samaj Kalyan Bhawan at Prag Narayan Road. Officials of the UP State Haj Committee said that the Khadim-ul-Hujjaj will assist haj pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh during the period of Haj. This year, 10,821 people have applied for Haj from UP against the quota of 8,836.
Pune district reports 20 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune district reported 20 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 215 are active cases. Pune city reported 18 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 680,463 and the death toll stood at 9,713. A total of 374 sites saw vaccination of which 296 were government centres and 78 private.
