Violence strikes Lko’s nightlife again; 2 bouncers hurt in firing, woman among 4 arrested

In yet another violent episode at one of the state capital’s nightlife hubs, two bouncers were injured after a shot was fired during a brawl inside a shopping mall on Shaheed Path near the cricket stadium around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, police said. The four accused in police custody. (Sourced)

The incident comes shortly after two violent episodes in Vibhuti Khand’s club zone last month, where patrons were attacked outside ‘The Hype Room Bar’ and ‘Tickled Pink Café’, with one assailant firing a shot. FIRs were filed for assault and attempted murder and questions over delayed police action had led to the suspension of Vibhuti Khand SHO Sunil Kumar Singh and Summit Building outpost in-charge Suryasen Kumar Singh.

According to police, the injured bouncers -- Purushottam and Anuj Chaudhary -- were rushed to Gosaiganj CHC and later shifted to the Civil Hospital.

“Police have arrested four people, including Harsh Mishra, 23, Prince Verma, 28, Rohit Patel, 30, and Swati, 35, and recovered a licensed pistol along with one magazine carrying five live cartridges, an empty magazine and two empty cartridges from the scene. A car was also seized,” according to a press note issued by police.

According to police, the accused had arrived at the mall late Friday night in Patel’s car. A dispute broke out when guards asked them to leave after closing hours.

“Harsh Mishra fired from Rohit Patel’s licensed pistol near the parking lot, injuring the bouncers. All four were arrested soon after,” DCP (south) Nipun Agarwal said.

“An FIR has been registered at the Sushant Golf City police station under sections 109(1), 3(5), 131, 352, 351(3), 115(2) of the BNS, along with provisions of the Arms Act,” the DCP said, adding an FIR had also been registered against some of the bouncers involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, videos went viral on social media showing around 20-25 people gathered at the mall gate. Men wielding sticks were seen trying to pull people out of a car and clashing with each other. One video also shows a man repeatedly hitting a woman with a stick while bystanders did not intervene. Another clip captures the same man confronting the bouncers and opening fire.