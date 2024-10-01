Viral video: Pvt school kids in Siddharthnagar denied entry as parents fail to deposit fee

In an undated viral video that surfaced on Tuesday, nearly 100 minor students of a private school in U.P.’s Siddharthnagar district were purportedly seen squatting outside their school gate after the school manager allegedly denied them entry because their parents had not paid their fees. The undated video went viral on October 1. (Sourced)

When contacted, district inspector of schools (DIoS), Siddharthnagar, S Pradhan said, “I have seen the video and have asked the principal of a government school to probe the matter.” The school manager allegedly made a video of these students where they could be seen sitting on a ground with most of them keeping their heads down.

In the viral 1.53-minute video clip, the manager of Shyamraji High School could be heard telling parents: “All you parents were informed to not send your children to school unless you deposit the fees. Fees of all these kids have not been paid and I have not allowed them entry inside the school. Yet you send them to harass me.”

“Today I have asked all those students to go outside the school gate who have not paid the fees.” The camera shows children dressed in brown uniforms squatting outside the school gate. They cover their faces with their hands as the camera is turned towards them.

The manager could be heard claiming that the bank people had imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on him because of delayed payment. “The bank people have told me that my credit has spoiled and I will not get another loan in my life.”

“Today for one last time, I am allowing children entry but if it happens again, you will get to know that the children who have not paid the fees one time will be returned home,” he could be heard saying in the video.