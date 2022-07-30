Viveck gives insight in career in art and entertainment

Senior students of La Martiniere Girls’ College were in for a pleasant surprise when film-maker, writer and actor Viveck Vaswani came calling to interact with them about various career opportunities related to art and entertainment field.

Talking about the session, college principal Aashrita Dass says, “This is the time for senior students to decide and make a career choice. So, we frequently organise such counselling sessions to make our students aware about options available for them in today’s time. As actor Viveck Vaswani is well-known in his field so he happily answered the queries posted by the girls. He offered a deep insight into modern age careers including film making, celebrity management, advertising, acting, fashion and contemporary media.”

The highlight of the session was the discussion on an important approaching field of metaverse in the field of creative careers.

Vaswani who has been a mentor to numerous actors including Shah Rukh Khan with whom he worked in Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman shared the mantra of success with the girls. “I want youngsters to focus on importance of professional qualifications along with talent, consistency, perseverance and most importantly unwavering belief in oneself. Success is not random, it requires constant effort in the right direction,” says Vaswani who also gave a presentation to help the students realize their dreams in alternative careers which are now becoming the most sort after fields.

