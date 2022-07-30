Viveck gives insight in career in art and entertainment
Senior students of La Martiniere Girls’ College were in for a pleasant surprise when film-maker, writer and actor Viveck Vaswani came calling to interact with them about various career opportunities related to art and entertainment field.
Talking about the session, college principal Aashrita Dass says, “This is the time for senior students to decide and make a career choice. So, we frequently organise such counselling sessions to make our students aware about options available for them in today’s time. As actor Viveck Vaswani is well-known in his field so he happily answered the queries posted by the girls. He offered a deep insight into modern age careers including film making, celebrity management, advertising, acting, fashion and contemporary media.”
The highlight of the session was the discussion on an important approaching field of metaverse in the field of creative careers.
Vaswani who has been a mentor to numerous actors including Shah Rukh Khan with whom he worked in Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman shared the mantra of success with the girls. “I want youngsters to focus on importance of professional qualifications along with talent, consistency, perseverance and most importantly unwavering belief in oneself. Success is not random, it requires constant effort in the right direction,” says Vaswani who also gave a presentation to help the students realize their dreams in alternative careers which are now becoming the most sort after fields.
Vaswani also working as a dean at a media school
Citizen participatory budget: Submit applications by October 10, says PMC commissioner
Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has asked all the regional ward offices to start the process of inviting applications for the citizen participatory budget 2023-24 and submit it by October 10 this year. Pune Municipal Corporation had started the participatory budget in 2006-07, and there is a good response from people, said officials. Under the initiative, city residents can suggest civic works of up to Rs 5 lakh each in their respective electoral wards.
NCP, Congress leaders in Pune condemn Governor’s comments
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's remarks on Mumbai triggered a massive controversy and Nationalist Congress Party and Congress party leaders in Pune on Saturday condemned his comments and demanded his resignation. NCP workers held agitations at Alka Talkies chowk on Saturday. NCP spokesperson, Pradip Deshmukh, said, “The governor has insulted the people of Maharashtra. He should take back his words. By making such controversial comments he is dividing the people here.”
Uran police arrest three including husband for death of woman
The Uran police have arrested three persons for allegedly killing a 34-year-old woman by drowning the deceased Vijaya Waghmare's and then burying her body. The arrested include the woman's husband and brother-in-law. Even as the incident occurred on July 24, it came to light only on Friday after which the accused were arrested. The accused, Samadhan Ram Katkari (34), her brother-in-law Navnath (29) and their friend, Gajanan Hari Katkari (28), were arrested on Saturday by Uran police.
Guest column | Diaspora deeply rooted in Punjabi culture
Indian artistes often tour foreign countries to perform and entertain the Indian diaspora. They are highly sought after in the USA, Canada, Australia, and the UK. This summer, artistes such as Arijit Singh, Kapil Sharma, AR Rehman, Diljit Dosanjh, and Neha Kakkar performed in Canada. We, too, attended singer Diljit Dosanjh's performance in Vancouver. No Indian artiste had ever performed there before Dosanjh. Perhaps, the organisers and sponsors knew of Dosanjh's immense popularity.
On birthday, white tigress Vanya dies in Bengaluru's Bannerghatta zoo: Report
Even as the world was celebrating International Tiger Day on Friday, Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Biological Park was grieving the loss of a white tigress 'Vanya'. According to a BBP statement, Vanya was six years old and died of multiple organ failure following a viral infection. Coincidentally, Friday was also Vanya's birthday. She was born on July 29, 2016, to Subhadra and Surya. Vanya, who was considered the queen of the safari, had been ailing since April.
