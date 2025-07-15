Vivek Tiwari murder: Final arguments to begin on July 17 in district judge’s court

LUCKNOW The Vivek Tiwari murder case will come up for hearing before the court of district and sessions judge on July 17, when final arguments will begin, as all witnesses have appeared before the court to record their statements. District judge Babita Rani had transferred the case to her court on April 10, 2025, from the court of additional district judge (1). Vivek Tiwari was a resident of New Hyderabad Colony. (File Photo)

The last hearing took place on November 26, 2024, and thereafter additional district judge (1) Narendra Kumar was transferred. However, the new judge who replaced Kumar did not conduct any hearing in the case.

Kalpana Tiwari, wife of deceased Vivek Tiwari, had filed an application in the court of district judge seeking transfer of the case back to the court of additional district judge (1). However, this application was rejected on July 3.

Apple executive Vivek Tiwari, who was a resident of New Hyderabad Colony, was driving his former colleague Sana to her house in his SUV after a late-night office meeting on September 30, 2018.

When they reached near Makdoompur police outpost in Gomti Nagar Extension around 1.30am, two motorcycle-borne constables, Prashant Chaudhary and Sandeep Kumar, signalled them to stop. When Sana rolled down the car’s window to enquire, Sandeep allegedly hit her with a baton.

Prashant allegedly took out his service pistol and shot Vivek. The bullet hit Vivek and the vehicle collided with a divider. After the incident, the police officials fled from the spot.

Sana called the police on emergency number 100 (now 112). Vivek was rushed to the Lohia Hospital where he died during treatment. An FIR was lodged against the police personnel the next day and the charge sheet was filed on March 23, 2019. Prashant Chaudhary is lodged in Lucknow prison and Sandeep Kumar is out on bail.

“The case will come up for hearing in the court of district and sessions judge on July 17. Now, final arguments will start as all witnesses have appeared before the court to record their statements,” said advocate Pranshu Agarwal, who is representing Kalpana Tiwari in court.