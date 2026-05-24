Vocational education rollout in UP Board schools hits hurdle

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad aka UP Board’s ambitious plan to introduce vocational education in more than 29,000 affiliated schools from the 2026-27 session has run into delays as the eligibility criteria for appointing instructors are yet to be finalised by the state government. UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh said the gazette notification regarding amendments in board regulations is yet to be published and therefore the old system will continue for the current session. (For Representation)

Officials in the secondary education department said the initiative aimed at promoting skill development, self-reliance and employability among students through industry-oriented education. Director of Secondary Education Mahendra Dev had been actively pushing for compulsory vocational education in schools, they added.

UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh said the gazette notification regarding amendments in board regulations is yet to be published and therefore the old system will continue for the current session.

The state government issued a notification on July 31, 2025, approving amendments to board regulations to make vocational education compulsory for students of Classes 9 and 11 in line with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

Under the proposed framework, every school was required to offer at least two vocational courses and appoint two instructors from its own resources. However, the proposal sent by the UP Board regarding qualifications and eligibility norms for vocational instructors remains pending with the state government, concede officials.

As a result, nearly 60,000 instructors could not be appointed across the state and the implementation of vocational education in schools has failed to take off even nearly two months after the commencement of the new academic session on April 1.

The board planned to launch around 108 vocational courses simultaneously for students of Classes 9 and 11. These included programmes related to aerospace and aviation, media and entertainment, artificial intelligence assistant, old auto service technician and several other trades.

The courses were prepared in collaboration with the Pandit Sundarlal Sharma Central Institute of Vocational Education, Bhopal. Schools were expected to select at least two courses based on local geographical and industrial requirements. The scheme also proposed mandatory internships of at least 10 days for students in nearby industrial or commercial establishments related to their chosen trade.