‘Vote for old pension scheme’: Teachers, medical staff protest with black badges

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, government employees in many parts of the state reported to work wearing black badges to oppose the new pension scheme (NPS) and demanded that people ‘vote’ in favour of the old pension scheme (OPS). Teachers protesting against the new pension scheme at Shri Jai Narayan Mishra PG College in Lucknow on Monday (Sourced)

Over 2,000 teaching and non-teaching staffers of colleges affiliated with the University of Lucknow opposed the new pension scheme at their respective institutions in Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Sitapur, Lakhimpur and Hardoi under the banners of LU Associated College Teachers Association (LUACTA) and All Teachers Employees Welfare Association (ATEWA).

Medical staff also staged protests with black badges. “The new pension scheme was adopted on April 1. Hence, we observe this day as black day,” said Ashok Kumar, the general secretary of Rajkiya Nurses Sangh, which represents government nurses in the state.

Medical staff in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Banda, Ayodhya and some other districts joined the protest against NPS.

LUACTA chief Manoj Pandey and general secretary Anshu Kedia urged all political parties to include the OPS in their manifestoes.

“The old pension scheme was abolished in Uttar Pradesh on April 1, 2005. It has been 19 years since the new pension scheme was implemented, and now it is rearing its ugly head as some people are even getting ₹500, ₹1200 and ₹1800 as their pension,” he said.

LUACTA also demanded the implementation of one pension system for all in the country.

“It is to be noted that due to its demand and agitations by organisations, the old pension scheme has been restored in five states. Apart from this, the Central Government has provided the benefit of the old pension scheme to employees, even after the implementation of a new pension scheme, on posts advertised for appointments before January 1, 2004, even if the appointment was done after January 1, 2004. However, Uttar Pradesh has not yet provided this benefit to teachers and employees who were appointed to posts advertised before April 1, 2005,” they said.