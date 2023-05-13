Missing names in voters’ list under probe: Lucknow poll official

The issue of missing names in the voters’ list in Lucknow is being probed, said a senior official in the district administration who’s aware of the matter. “Despite it being foolproof, anomalies in the voters’ list are being looked into thoroughly after directives from the district magistrate,” deputy district election officer and additional district magistrate (ADM) Finance Himanshu Gupta said. (For representation)

All assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) and zonal officers of the municipal corporation have been reportedly asked to submit a detailed report with a focus on three points. The matter will be probed by AEROs and check if the booth level officers (BLO) under them have performed their responsibilities well or not, the official added.

The development came after the district magistrate chaired a meeting at Ramabai Ambedkar Rally Ground on Thursday evening. He reportedly directed officials concerned to provide him a detailed report about the possible anomalies in the list.

The probe is also about finding out if the BLOs have distributed all voters’ slips with them.