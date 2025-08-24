Wait over, Ayodhya cricket stadium ready

Ayodhya, known for the Ram Mandir and other temples dotting its narrow lanes, is now set to make a mark in the sporting arena with the completion of its cricket stadium at Dr Bhimrao National Sports Complex, officials said. The stadium will provide better facilities for local players, enabling them to showcase their talent at the national and international levels. (Ravinder Singh /HT)

Built at a cost of ₹48.54 crore, the stadium will soon be handed over to the sports department. With a seating capacity of 15,000, five pitches, separate pavilions for both teams, VIP seating, and 10 multipurpose rooms, the facility is equipped to host national-level competitions. Now, budding cricketers not only from Ayodhya but also from adjoining districts won’t have to move to Lucknow to hone their skills, officials said.

The stadium will provide better facilities for local players, enabling them to showcase their talent at the national and international levels. Ten large rooms have also been prepared, which will be used as per requirement, they added.

According to Devvrat Pawar, project manager at Construction & Design Services (C&DS), the sports complex has been designed to provide world-class facilities for athletes. The complex includes modern amenities, including a foot overbridge and pavilion, which will enhance the overall experience for athletes and spectators alike.

The project was launched in 2006 during the tenure of Samajwadi Party government led by the then chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. After being stuck in limbo for several years, the project gained momentum in 2023 when C&DS took over its responsibility.