Wanted criminal arrested after encounter in Lucknow

A criminal carrying a reward of ₹15,000 on his head, was arrested after an encounter under Indiranagar police station in Lucknow on Tuesday.

ADCP North Prachi Singh said the criminal -- Arush Arora alias Luv-- suffered bullet injuries in both his legs during the encounter.

She said teams from Gudamba police station, Indiranagar police station and crime branch chased Arush from Scorpio Club of Gudamba. He entered into the Kukrail jungle and started firing.

“In the cross fire, Arush suffered bullet injuries in both his legs. We have recovered a 315 bore country made weapon and a live cartridge from his possession,” said Singh.

She said Arush was the main accused in the April 17 incident in which bike-borne assailants opened indiscriminate fire on a vehicle while chasing it for almost half a kilometer.

He was wanted in other cases as well.