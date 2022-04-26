Wanted criminal arrested after encounter in Lucknow
A criminal carrying a reward of ₹15,000 on his head, was arrested after an encounter under Indiranagar police station in Lucknow on Tuesday.
ADCP North Prachi Singh said the criminal -- Arush Arora alias Luv-- suffered bullet injuries in both his legs during the encounter.
She said teams from Gudamba police station, Indiranagar police station and crime branch chased Arush from Scorpio Club of Gudamba. He entered into the Kukrail jungle and started firing.
“In the cross fire, Arush suffered bullet injuries in both his legs. We have recovered a 315 bore country made weapon and a live cartridge from his possession,” said Singh.
She said Arush was the main accused in the April 17 incident in which bike-borne assailants opened indiscriminate fire on a vehicle while chasing it for almost half a kilometer.
He was wanted in other cases as well.
-
State refutes allegations of Ranas’ ‘ill-treatment’ at police station
Mumbai Refuting the allegations of Independent parliamentarian Navneet Kaur Rana's 'ill-treatment at a police station', state home minister Dilip Walse Patil said that he did not find any substance in her claims. On Tuesday, additional chief secretary of the state home department, Anand Limaye, was asked to prepare the report, which is expected to be submitted to state chief secretary Manukumar Srivastava by Tuesday evening.
-
Delhi government's over 70 enforcement teams to ensure adherence to Covid norms
On April 20, three weeks after lifting the penalty of ₹500 for not wearing masks in public spaces, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) brought back the mandate. The authority also announced aggressive random testing at public places that was dialed down in view of declining Covid-19 cases last month.
-
AIIMS nurses call off strike after Delhi high court directs them to rejoin work
The AIIMS Nurses' Union on Tuesday decided to call off its indefinite strike hours after the Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed it to ensure that its members immediately rejoin work and said that the nurses “must place the interest of patients above and beyond” their dispute with the administration.
-
Japan collects samples of possible remains of WWII soldiers who died in Nagaland
A three-member Japanese delegation have taken samples of possible remains of Japanese soldiers who died in Nagaland during the Second World War for identification through DNA testing, people familiar with the matter informed. An official bulletin said that the Japanese delegation called on the Nagaland chief secretary J Alam on April 22.
-
Cabinet okays increase in honorarium for part time instructors, cooks
The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to increase the honorarium paid to part-time instructors of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board's upper primary schools and cooks working under the mid-day meal authority. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the cabinet meeting that decided to give ₹2,000 per month increase in the honorarium of part-time instructors, taking the same to ₹9,000 per month.
