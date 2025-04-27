Waqf Act to bring transparency, accountability: BJP leader

The Waqf Amendment Act will bring transparency and accountability in the management of Waqf properties, BJP state general secretary Sanjay Rai said on Saturday. As part of the party’s campaign, influential Muslim leaders and heads will be contacted to explain the usefulness of the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025. (Sourced)

As part of a nationwide campaign to create awareness and counter the Opposition’s allegations on the issue, the BJP organised a workshop to apprise party workers of the benefits of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

“The main objective of the act is to ensure that Waqf properties are used for the welfare of the Muslim community, especially the poor and needy,” Sanjay Rai said, speaking to journalists.

“The Opposition parties are spreading misinformation about the Act, claiming that it will take away the rights of Muslims over their mosques, madrasas, and cemeteries,” he said.

However, no such thing will take place, he added.

The Waqf Act is aimed at stopping the misuse of Waqf properties by land mafia and ensuring that the benefits reach the intended beneficiaries, said Rai.

As part of the party’s campaign, influential Muslim leaders and heads will be contacted and the Mahila Morcha will contact influential Muslim women and explain the usefulness of the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025.

Prominent among those present on the occasion were BJP metropolitan president Anand Dwivedi, media in-charge Praveen Garg, Minority Morcha president Shadab Alam, Mohammad Aneesh, Sher Ali Khan, M A Khan and Shahnaz Bano, Rajneesh Gupta, Jaya Shukla and Ghanshyam Agarwal.