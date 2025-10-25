Warm Diwali helped disperse pollution faster in Lucknow, say experts

As Diwali this year was celebrated a bit earlier, on October 20 to be precise, both day and night temperatures remained slightly above normal. This rise in temperature appears to have helped in reducing pollution levels caused by firecrackers on Diwali night. Experts said that because the air was not dense due to the warmer conditions, heat traps and haze did not persist, allowing pollutants to clear quickly.

CSIR-IITR director Bhaskar Narayan explained, “The observed levels are also influenced by human activities and meteorological conditions. Due to a warmer Diwali this year, the smog and pollutants decreased faster on the night after Diwali. The large quantity of pollutants formed due to the burning of firecrackers during the festival leads to an increase in air pollution in Lucknow city. Individual bursting of firecrackers should be discouraged, and community fireworks should be promoted. Such community celebrations can be organised by urban local bodies near riverfronts, where people from across the city can gather to watch the display. Besides curbing pollution, this will also help boost the circular economy.”

Minimum temperature likely to drop by 2–3°C

The state’s minimum temperature is expected to fall by 2 to 3°C over the next 48 hours. “Due to the absence of any active weather system in the state at present, the weather is expected to remain generally dry throughout the state until October 28. With clear skies and north-easterly winds, the state’s minimum temperature is expected to drop further by 2 to 3°C over the next two days,” said Atul Kumar Singh, senior scientist at the Lucknow meteorological office.

He added, “A low-pressure area formed in the southeastern Bay of Bengal will continue to move west-northwestward, strengthen, and intensify into a cyclonic storm over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by the morning of October 27, partially affecting the state.”

Clouds are expected to return to parts of the state three days later, leading to a drop in maximum temperatures. Scattered rainfall is likely in the southeastern districts on October 29 and 30. “The situation will become clearer as the weather system fully develops and the timeframe approaches,” the official added.

The minimum temperature dropped by a few notches on Friday. Meerut recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 16.1°C, followed by Bareilly at 16.6°C, Muzaffarnagar at 16.8°C, and Barabanki and Etawah at 17.4°C each. The state forecast suggests dry weather, with mist or shallow fog likely at isolated places during late night and early morning hours.

In Lucknow, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 33.7°C and 22.2°C respectively. The forecast for the city indicates clear skies with morning mist, while day and night temperatures are expected to hover around 33°C and 21°C respectively.