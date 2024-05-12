Washing machine hasn’t worked for Modi: Supriya Shrinate

Lucknow : Congress’ social media chairperson, party national spokesperson and member CWC Supriya Shrinate who fought the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Maharajganj seat, is now campaigning for party candidate Virendra Chaudhary, against BJP candidate Pankaj Chaudhary in her hometown (Maharajganj). She inaugurated the Congress candidate’s election office and spoke to Gaurav Saigal on various aspects of the general election that has crossed the third phase out of the total seven. Excerpts: Supriya Shrinate who fought the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Maharajganj seat, is now campaigning for party candidate Virendra Chaudhary, against BJP candidate Pankaj Chaudhary in her hometown (Maharajganj) (Pic for representation)

After three phases where do you see the elections heading?

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The washing machine hasn’t worked for Modi. He thought with the washing machine he would give ticket easily to the corrupt. Bringing in outsiders couldn’t bring BJP winnability. In fact, this has given rise to infighting in the BJP. It is the Congress that is setting the narrative in this election and Modi is just replying to it. Over 88 lakh downloads have been done for our manifesto and increasing , indicating they are reading it. India’s industrial growth was highest during the Congress government as small domestic companies became multinationals. BJP is creating monopolists in every sector. Telecom sector had 14 operators and now there are three. Ports and airports given to monopolists.

What performance is expected from Congress in other states?

You will see the Congress winning in Gujarat too. Anand and Banaskantha seats in Gujarat, along with three others, the Congress is going to win straight. You can see Modi has stopped talking on terrorism since 2019 even as senior army officers were lost. After electoral bond his image has sufferred a dent. His party deserted him and none spoke on this. “Chunav fasa hua hain” (the elections are stuck) and without EVM tampering Narendra Modi will not become the PM. Rahul Gandhi is talking of jobs and youth and the alliance is going to form the government.

BJP claims to form government with ‘Abki baar 400 paar.’

Bringing the political rhetoric down will cost the BJP. The constitution change statement has hit people hard and the election has now opened up in a big way. In phase one BJP talked Muslim, mutton and machchli, in second phase mangalsutra and in the third phase it was Adani. They will throw any one under the bus for political gain. But Priyanka Gandhi has made Modi shut up on every issue, including malgalsutra. The BJP will come down below 150 seats. Infighting in UP, MP Rajasthan will cost them. In Rajasthan we are in double digit.

What is the situation in Uttar Pradesh?

We are in very good fight on all 17 seats that the Congress is contesting (apart from those in alliance). We will win on majority of these seats. The alliance is doing good and the BJP will be pulled down drastically in the state. The election is very well poised.

What about Maharajganj seat that is your home too?

One of our MLAs (Pharendra assembly constituency) is contesting the election, and he is confident as he knows the area in depth. People here have seen what happened. The allies of BJP are not interested any more to go with them. If you ask people on roads they want the change. Chunav ki tasveer badalne wali hai.