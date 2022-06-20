Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to reach venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity

A groom from Uttar Pradesh's Shravasti district rode a bulldozer instead of the usual car or horse to reach his marriage venue. The groom, named Badshah, also took a round of the area atop the machine, with locals cheering “Bulldozer Baba ki jai”.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the groom can be seen atop the bulldozer along with some others beside him or standing on the footboard. The machine is also decorated with marigold flowers.

The incident left the family of the bride named Rubina, a resident of Lakshmanpur Shankarpur in Rasia, surprised.

Bhure Khan, who was part of the groom's marriage procession, told news agency PTI that their aim behind the unique choice of transport was to “make the marriage memorable”.

“Everyone brings a car in the marriage procession. People also used to bring elephants and horses but we decided to make the marriage memorable by bringing a bulldozer. We are happy that people here liked it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.

When asked about the latest incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Anupama Jaiswal said bulldozers have become a “symbol of good governance for every community in the state (UP)”. “Bulldozers only instill fear in criminals. Common peaceful people consider it a symbol of good governance,” she told PTI.

The leader further said the inclusion of the machine in the marriage procession of a Muslim family is an “example of popularity of the Yogi” regime among all communities.