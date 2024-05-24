Water woes plague LDA high-rises in Lucknow

Residents of the Lucknow Development Authority’s (LDA) Janeshwar Enclave apartment in Jankipuram complained of health issues on Friday, allegedly after drinking dirty water from their water tank, which they claim has not been cleaned for years. Condition of water tank at LDA’s Janeshwar Enclave (Sourced)

The residents shared multiple videos showing black water and uncleaned tanks. However, the Residents Welfare Association (RWA) of Janeshwar Enclave refuted these claims, stating that the water tanks are regularly cleaned and that the videos are a strategy to blame the RWA.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The building has a total of five towers, each with 19 floors and 525 flats. Each tower has water tanks on its roof, which residents claim have not been cleaned for over two years.

“Residents called labs accredited by the National Accreditation Board for testing and calibration laboratories at their own expense, spending nearly ₹18,000, and sent water samples for testing. The test report on 22 parameters is yet to come, which will determine whether the water is fit for consumption. This step was taken after many people suffered from stomach-related illnesses,” said Md Sehansh Ansari, a resident.

“My wife complained of a stomach ache, and this has been a common phenomenon for the last few months,” said another resident, Debashish Banerjee.

“Four-inch pipelines supply water to 525 flats in Janeshwar Enclave. Every summer, there are 2-3 pipeline bursts; the most recent was 15 days ago,” said another resident, Ajay Singh.

A letter dated May 8, 2024, was also written by the residents to the LDA vice-chairman about the water woes and multiple other issues related to water quality in the building.

The residents further stated that it is not the RWA who should be blamed, but the LDA, which has yet to hand over the building’s maintenance to the newly formed RWA.

Condition of nearby high-rises

“There are a total of 8 towers and 300+ residents. The water tanks and storage tanks of the apartment have not been cleaned since 2021. We have made complaints to the LDA and the officers and engineers of the department. The RWA at the apartment has not taken over from the LDA, so the LDA holds responsibility for the maintenance of the building,” said Vivek Sharma, a resident of Shristi Apartment.

“The water tank has not been cleaned for the past year, and it is a matter of concern for the residents as there are 225 flats in five towers, which are still under construction,” said Vikas Singh of Smriti Apartment.

Tanks should be cleaned every 6 months

According to a senior LDA engineer, the tanks are usually cleaned at regular intervals every 6 months. “However, they are not cleaned if the water is found to be clean,” said the engineer who wished to remain anonymous.

“A list should be handed over to the LDA about the leftover work in their apartments, and the RWA should take over from the LDA like the apartments built by LDA in the Gomti Nagar extension,” he assured.