Wazukhana inside Gyanvapi mosque: Allahabad HC adjourns hearing of plea seeking ASI survey

The Allahabad high court on Monday adjourned till December 10, hearing of a petition challenging the Varanasi district judge’s order whereby he had refused to direct the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to undertake a survey of the “wazukhana (ablution)” area except for the structure which the Hindu side calls a Shivalinga and the Muslims describe as a fountain, inside the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi. In the revision petition, it has been said that the ASI survey of the “wazukhana” area is necessary so that the religious character of the entire property could be determined. (For Representation)

The order was passed on October 21, 2023 by the district judge of Varanasi. Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal was hearing the civil revision filed by Rakhi Singh--one of plaintiffs in Shringar Gauri worshipping suit before the Varanasi court.

In the revision petition, it has been said that the ASI survey of the “wazukhana” area is necessary so that the religious character of the entire property could be determined. As per the petitioner, it is possible to survey the “wazukhana” area (except for the Shivalinga) using non-invasive methods as directed by the Supreme Court.