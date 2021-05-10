We should realise the importance of helping each other: Sanjay

Actor and casting director Sanjay Shukla feels that we are living in such times when all of us have finally realised the importance of helping each other.

“If we want to make this world a better place, we need to be there for each other. I took a break from acting to start my casting agency to help youngsters and ensure that they don’t face the same struggle that I went through after I came from UP to join the industry. Seeing today’s state of affairs, finally many more have started to understand the real meaning of love and support,” said the actor.

Known for shows like ‘Maharana Pratap,’ ‘Samrat Ashok’ and ‘Yeh Rishte Kya Kehlata Hain,’ and with a career spanning almost a decade, the Prayagraj-lad wishes to go back to acting soon. Talking about his work, Sanjay said, “I am a trained singer and reached Mumbai to take up singing but landed into acting. My first break was with the show ‘Maharana…’ followed by many more till 2017 before embarking the journey of a casting director.”

Sanjay began his casting journey with the show ‘Khidki’. “Since then, I have done casting for shows like ‘Kkundali Bhagya’, ‘Meri Durga’, ‘Chandra Kantha’, ‘Aladdin’ and was working on casting of a number other shows and films when this pandemic struck in 2020. Though we all are trying to keep the work rolling and having virtual meeting almost every day but still uncertainty looms over us and when will the normalcy be restored — none of us have an idea,’ said Sanjay who is working on casting of the film ‘Welcome to Bajrangpur.’

