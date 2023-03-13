We showed our influence in 2022 U.P. polls: Nishad

UP minister Sanjay Kumar Nishad said on Sunday that before 2022 UP polls, various political parties did little for the riverine communities.

(HT File)

“These political parties tried various tricks to badmouth the riverine community but after the community showed its influence in 2022 UP polls, all these parties too have started talking about the welfare of the community,” said the chief of Nishad Party during the training camp for the party cadres on Sunday.

“In around 150 assembly seats, we followed the coalition dharma and helped bring the BJP back to power,” Nishad said.

Taking potshots at the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, he said, “If SP chief keeps one or two more advisors like Swami Prasad Maurya, the party’s strength visible in UP assembly will go down in 2027.”

“With 2024 LS elections round the corner, all these parties would approach our community again, but we should not fall for their overtures,” he said while insisting that the Party would do well in the Lok Sabha polls too.

