Weekly ‘shramdan’ to instil discipline, respect for labour in UP students

To give fresh momentum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Mission, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has launched a weekly ‘shramdan’ initiative in all Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Schools and government hostels across Uttar Pradesh, a government spokesperson said. As part of the programme, students will clean school and hostel campuses every Sunday. (Sourced)

Under the supervision of CM Yogi and minister of state for social welfare (independent charge) Asim Arun, the drive will be held every Sunday. The initiative is aimed at instilling discipline, cooperation and respect for labour among students while ensuring cleaner and more vibrant campuses, according to an official release.

As part of the programme, students will clean school and hostel campuses every Sunday. Special focus will be given to repairing broken chairs, tables and other furniture, cleaning water tanks and drains, and ensuring proper disposal of waste. Schools have already been supplied with necessary tools such as brooms, spades, buckets, pans and dustbins, the release added.

Officials said the initiative also emphasises gardening activities such as weeding, planting saplings and preparing compost from dry leaves and twigs, thereby promoting environmental awareness among students. To encourage healthy competition, schools will be divided into houses, with each house assigned specific ‘shramdan’ tasks. Before-and-after pictures will be uploaded using QR codes to ensure monitoring and transparency.