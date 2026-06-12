Weeks after marriage, woman stabbed to death by father at Banda police station

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her father inside a police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district on Friday, weeks after she married a Dalit man reportedly against her family’s wishes. The victim, Shivani Chauhan, was attacked inside Badausa police station, where she and her husband had been brought after being traced and detained earlier in the day.

Banda SP Palash Bansal said the accused had been arrested. (For representation)

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According to police, Shivani’s father, Satya Kumar Chauhan, repeatedly stabbed her while her mother, Ranno, held her from behind. Shivani sustained multiple injuries, including two stab wounds to the abdomen and injuries to her left elbow and palm. She was rushed to the community health centre in Atarra and later referred to Banda Medical College, where she died during treatment.

Shivani and Lalit Varma, 21, a Dalit man from the same locality in Badausa town, had left their homes on May 18. The couple later married in a temple and registered the marriage. Shivani’s mother had lodged a complaint against Varma immediately after she left with Varma.

Police traced the couple to Baroundha Ghati in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district and brought them back to Badausa police station on Friday. Preparations were underway for Shivani’s medical examination and for recording her statement before a competent magistrate when she was attacked.

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{{^usCountry}} Atarra circle officer Pratigya Singh confirmed that a case of attempt to murder was initially registered against Shivani’s parents. However, following Shivani’s death, the charges would be upgraded to murder. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Atarra circle officer Pratigya Singh confirmed that a case of attempt to murder was initially registered against Shivani’s parents. However, following Shivani’s death, the charges would be upgraded to murder. {{/usCountry}}

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Banda superintendent of police Palash Bansal visited the police station on Friday evening. Officials said police were investigating how the accused managed to bring the knife into the police station and why no officer intervened in time to prevent the killing.

Bansal said that Satya Kumar Chauhan and his wife had been arrested.

“The police had summoned the family after recovering the couple, as a case related to her kidnapping had been registered on May 19. The police recorded her statement, and her parents spent about 20 minutes trying to change her mind, but she remained adamant,” he said.

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“While she was being taken to court to give her statement before the magistrate, her father attacked her with a small knife,” Bansal added.