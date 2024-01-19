When murals speak: 250 artists brave winter odds to unveil the story of Ram

The once-overlooked NH-27, known as Faizabad Road or Ayodhya Highway, shrouded in darkness, has now transformed into a brightly illuminated thoroughfare in the city. Adorned with murals, fairy lights, flags, posters, and hundreds of plant pots, the road sets the stage for the upcoming Pran Pratishtha on January 22. Artists from various parts of the state tirelessly work at unconventional hours to paint a 4-kilometer stretch of flyover. (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

Capturing the gaze of passersby, the Ramayana murals and paintings embellishing three flyovers along the 4-kilometer stretch of Faizabad Road tell a compelling story. Amidst the hustle and bustle, artists wielding paintbrushes and tools tirelessly work, both in daylight and on wintry nights.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“The life story of Lord Ram, from his birth to his return to Ayodhya after 14 years, has all been depicted. The narrative unfolds from the first flyover at Kamta and concludes at the third flyover at Matiyari. Over 250 artists, including a group of 50 students from Arts college of Lucknow University, from various districts of the state, belonging to a creator group called ‘Aadvika Group of Fine Arts,’ including laborers, are diligently working on it to be completed by January 19,” said Vindo Singh, an artist spearheading the project assigned by the Lucknow development authority.

“The painting commences with Lord Ram’s birth at Kamta and progresses through his life journey, illustrating his marriage to Sita, followed by his banishment,” said Singh, who also serves as the head of the fine arts department at Sai Degree College in Barabanki.

“Other significant events, such as Ram Hanuman Milan, the creation of Ram Setu, and the battle with Ravana, have also been portrayed, with a crucial emphasis on the return of Ram, Sita, Laxman, and Hanuman on Pushpak Viman,” he added.

Nearly 2000 litres of paint have been used. The surface was initially painted using a weather coat, followed by drawing, color filling, detailing, and a final touch to meet the January 19 deadline.

“Our exams are currently underway, but we viewed this as an opportunity, as lakhs of people are expected to see our work,” said Bhoopal, a first-year master’s student at Arts College who has joined other groups from the same university for this project.