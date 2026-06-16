Who let it happen? Illegal mining in Lko’s Wellness City area confirmed but key details still under wraps

Illegal soil mining in the Lucknow Development Authority’s (LDA) proposed Wellness City project area has now been officially confirmed, with the district administration estimates that around 11,025 cubic metres of soil were excavated from the site. As police begin tracing those behind the operation, questions remain over how the large-scale excavation and transportation of soil allegedly continued without intervention from agencies responsible for monitoring such activities.

Around 11,025 cubic metres of soil were excavated from the site (Deepak Gupta/HT)

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With the district administration completing its inquiry, attention has shifted to the police investigation. Sources in the LDA said the authority is also likely to conduct an internal inquiry after reviewing the district administration’s findings.

The case pertains to illegal excavation on irrigation department land in Deoria village, which falls within the LDA’s proposed Wellness City project area. Hindustan Times had earlier documented the movement of excavated soil from the area to infrastructure works linked to the project.

Additional district magistrate (City-East) Mahendra Pal Singh, who headed the inquiry, said the report had been finalised and submitted to the district magistrate on Monday. “The inquiry established that illegal mining took place on irrigation department land. Around 11,025 cubic metres of soil were excavated from the site. The police investigation will help identify those responsible, following which the mining department will take further action,” Singh told HT.

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{{^usCountry}} Police to examine CCTV footage, vehicle movement {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police to examine CCTV footage, vehicle movement {{/usCountry}}

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Police officials said investigators would rely on CCTV footage and the movement of dumpers to identify those involved. An official said tracking vehicles used to transport the soil would be a key part of the probe.

The irrigation department has already lodged an FIR against unidentified persons after illegal excavation was detected on gata numbers 676 and 677 in Deoria village under Chinhat police station limits.

The accused have been booked under Sections 4 and 21 of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957. According to the complaint filed by junior engineer Shailesh Kumar Verma, officials received information about illegal excavation on the night of June 11. An inspection conducted the following day confirmed that soil had been excavated allegedly for financial gain.

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Questions over vigilance

The case has also raised questions about departmental monitoring. One of the irrigation department’s offices is located barely a kilometre from the excavation site in Deoria village.

Despite the office’s proximity, the alleged illegal mining continued without action from the irrigation department, mining department, district administration or police, raising questions about how the activity escaped notice.

Officials have so far not explained how the excavation allegedly continued for days despite the movement of heavy machinery and dumpers.

LDA may conduct internal inquiry

Sources in the LDA said the authority would examine the district administration’s report and the findings of the police investigation before deciding on further action.

The authority’s role has come under scrutiny because the alleged illegal mining occurred within its proposed Wellness City project area and excavated soil was allegedly transported to LDA works, including the Green Corridor and internal roads being developed in the township.

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Repeated attempts by HT to contact LDA Secretary Vivek Srivastava for comment remained unsuccessful. Srivastava had earlier accompanied officials during inspections conducted after the issue surfaced.

HT tracked movement of excavated soil

The FIR followed a Hindustan Times investigation that documented excavation and transportation of soil to infrastructure projects.

During a late-night inspection, HT found earthmovers operating at several sites near villages falling under the proposed Wellness City project. At one location near the Indira Dam flyover, excavators had allegedly created an approach road by dumping soil into a water body.

In another instance, HT tracked a dumper carrying soil from a site near the road leading to Ekana Cricket Stadium. The vehicle travelled through CG City Road, Sultanpur Road and the Outer Ring Road before entering the Wellness City area and unloading the soil.

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No police checkpoints or enforcement teams were visible along the route.

Mining department under scrutiny

The case has also put the spotlight on the mining department, which regulates excavation activities in the state capital.

Officials maintain that no mining activity can be carried out without departmental permission. However, despite the scale of excavation and transportation, questions remain over how the activity allegedly continued without intervention.

Attempts by HT to contact the district mining officer for comment remained unsuccessful.