Widow of village head shot dead after results wins by-poll

The widow of a man who was shot dead by rivals after being elected as village head in Bareilly, won the by-election with a huge margin, officials said on Tuesday.

The results of the counting were declared on Monday.

Shakina Bibi, widow of ex-village head of Pargawan Mohammed Ishaq, contested by-election against six candidates, including the wife of the main accused in her husband’s murder case.

The by-polls were held after Ishaq was killed on May 22, just five days after being elected as the village head.

He was returning home from market with Shakina when some gunmen stopped them near a railway crossing and opened fire. Ishaq sustained four gunshot injuries and died on the spot while a bullet grazed Shakina on her hand.

Four people, including political rivals of Ishaq, Ratan Lal and Mohar Sing were made accused in the case of murder.

All the accused are currently in jail. Considering that incident involved people of different communities, the local administration deployed heavy police force in the village which has equal population of people from Hindu and Muslim communities.

“Shakina got 884 votes in the by-polls of Paragawan village of Cantt area. She has been handed over the winning certificate,” said district magistrate of Bareilly Nitish Kumar.

The by polls were held on May 10 under the strict vigil of administrative officials and additional police force. Of the total 1,683 registered voters in the village, 1,411 came out to vote.

While Ishaq won the election with a margin of 59 votes, Shakina got 563 more votes than the candidate who stood second. Her rival Reshmi Devi, wife of Mohar Singh only got 13 votes.