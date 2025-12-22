Wife, lover among 3 held for killing of Agra man

Aligarh police have arrested a woman, her alleged lover and another associate in connection with the murder of her husband, an Agra resident, who was shot dead on December 17. Two alleged contract killers involved in the crime are absconding, police said on Sunday. Representational image (Sourced)

Superintendent of police (City) Mrigank Shekhar Pathak said a case has been registered at Lodha police station under sections 103(1) for murder, 61(2) for criminal conspiracy and 3/5 for joint criminal liability of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to police, an unclaimed body was found lying on Haibatpur Marg near Akarawat village on December 17. The body was sent for post-mortem examination after a murder case was registered on a complaint filed by Jyoti, the wife of the deceased. The post-mortem report later confirmed that the death was caused by a bullet injury.

During the investigation, police identified the deceased as Rajkumar, a resident of Agra, who was living in Aligarh with his wife. Investigators allegedly found that Jyoti was in a relationship with Bobby, which had come to Rajkumar’s notice.

Police said Jyoti and Bobby allegedly conspired to eliminate Rajkumar and shared the plan with Bobby’s friend Sandeep. The trio allegedly hired two contract killers, identified as Harish and Sunny, who allegedly shot Rajkumar and later dumped his body from a moving vehicle.

Police have arrested Jyoti, Bobby and Sandeep and recovered the car allegedly used in the crime. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the two absconding accused, Pathak said.