Wild tusker kills a youth in Dudhwa

A 21-year-old youth Mangat Singh was killed allegedly by a wild tusker in north Nighasan and Belrayan range areas of Dudhwa buffer zone on Thursday.

The tusker reportedly attacked the youth while he was passing through agricultural fields near Dalrajpur under Singahi police limits on his bike, officials said.

Dr. Anil Kumar Patel, deputy director, Dudhwa buffer zone confirmed the incident.

“As per recently revised disaster management act, which now covers man-animal conflicts, compensation to the aggrieved family would be provided,” Dr Patel said adding that the incident took place close to Dudhwa and Katarniaghat forest areas.

“Movement of big cats and wild elephants from Nepal here is a routine feature,” Dr Patel said. He advised the villagers to remain cautious and to not disturb wild tuskers during daytime by making noise or busting crackers as this might make the animal become more aggressive.

A senior forest official said the behavior of the wild tuskers was unpredictable. Deo Kant Pandey