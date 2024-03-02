Will ensure level playing field for all parties: CEC

The Election Commission is committed to ensuring an inducement-free, impartial, peaceful and transparent polling during the Lok Sabha election and it will ensure that a level playing field is available to all political parties, chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar said at a press conference here on Saturday. For Representation Only (HT File)

An Election Commission of India (ECI) team led by Kumar was on a three-day visit to Lucknow from February 29 to review preparations for the Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh.

“The Commission has given strict orders to all the district magistrates and superintendents of police to ensure a level playing field for all the political parties during the election. If there is a violation by lower-level officers, DMs and SPs will be held responsible,” Kumar said.

He expressed satisfaction over the arrangement of logistics for polling in the state.

The ECI has held meetings with officers of the central enforcement agencies as well as district magistrates and superintendents of Police of various districts. The officers have been directed by the Commission to set up check- posts in 30 districts of Uttar Pradesh that share borders with neighbouring states and the seven districts bordering Nepal.

A combined team of the police, Sashastra Seema Bal, customs, excise, forest and other agencies will be constituted to maintain vigil on the international border, he said.

Enforcement agencies, including GST and income tax department, have been directed to check circulation of drugs, liquor, cash and freebies.

Other than exempted goods, all other items will be checked at the airports, he said. Charted flights that lands at some airports and helipads will be checked by the security agencies and the district administration officers, the chief election commissioner added.

“Digital transactions are also used to lure voters. Bankers have been told to maintain vigil on the transactions. Strict action will be taken against those who indulge in allurement of voters. The RBI and banks have been directed to stop movement of the vans that transport cash to ATMs after 6pm. Government vehicles and ambulances should also be checked,” he said.

Kumar said DMs and SPs have been directed to take strict action against fake news.

ECI has appointed a nodal officer to take action under the Information Technology Act to check the activities of anti-social elements to vitiate the atmosphere by spreading rumours.

If any person tries to disturb the public order, strict action will be taken, he said.

To check misinformation on social media platforms, the Commission has set up integrated control rooms in all the districts to monitor social media, he said.

The banks have been directed to give four non- personalized cheque books of 50 leaves each (total 200 leaves) to candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election, he said.