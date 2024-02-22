Will strengthen INDIA bloc to oust BJP: Swami Maurya after floating new party

Days after quitting Samajwadi Party and resigning from his MLC seat, Swami Prasad Maurya floated his new political party, the Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party (RSSP), in New Delhi on Thursday. Slamming the BJP, he said the only intention of his party was to strengthen the INDIA bloc to defeat the BJP. Swami Prasad Maurya said he was made the national president of his new party and so he would hold a meeting with other party officials and discuss on how many seats the party will contest. (HT file)

“Today there is anarchy in the entire country. Democracy is being murdered. Constitution is being fiddled with. Crores of citizens are unemployed. Inflation is rising. Farmers who were promised that their income would be doubled are being attacked with rubber bullets and tear gas shells,” he added.

“Traders are being harassed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). It has become mandatory to ensure that the BJP is defeated. We will strengthen the INDIA bloc to remove the BJP. We will talk to their leaders. To make sure that BJP is defeated, I am ready to make all sacrifices if needed,” Maurya said.

On February 20, he resigned from the SP’s primary membership and the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council and announced the formation of a new party. Before that, he had resigned from the post of national general secretary of SP citing ‘discrimination’ against him.

Swami Prasad Maurya said he was made the national president of his new party and so he would hold a meeting with other party officials and discuss on how many seats the party will contest.

“My only objective is to defeat BJP. If anyone from my family joins the BJP, they too will have to face defeat. (Congress president) Mallikarjun Kharge is the convenor of INDIA block. I will meet him soon regarding seat distribution,” he added.

Interestingly, Maurya’s daughter Sanghamitra Maurya is a sitting BJP MP from Badaun. The SP has fielded Shivpal Yadav from the seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Maurya joined the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP in January 2022, leaving the ruling BJP ahead of that year’s assembly elections. (With agencies inputs)