Will win 2027 polls, I am here to serve people: Yogi

Breaking his silence nearly two months after the 2024 LS polls results, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday gave a strong indication that he will continue till 2027 and win the assembly election for the third consecutive term. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing the monsoon session of UP assembly on August 1, 2024. (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

Participating in the debate on the supplementary budget on the last day of UP assembly monsoon session, Yogi made it clear that he is on the CM chair not for a job but to work for the development of the state and welfare of the masses. I could have earned more prestige by being the mahant of the Gorakhnath Mutt, he said.

The CM also made it clear that his government will continue and run with strength. “Our feet is firm on the ground. We will make plans for the state and continue with the drive to transform Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

Stressing that he joined politics for a purpose beyond personal ambition and prestige, Yogi said: “I have not come here to do a job.” He highlighted that his primary focus is on serving the public, regardless of the obstacles he faced in doing so.

After the below par performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha election in U.P. and reports of rift among top BJP leaders, Yogi cleared speculations over his government, affirming that his government will continue while speaking on the debate over the supplementary budget (2024-25) in the legislative assembly.

Taking pot shots at the opposition, he said the Congress and the Samajwadi Party should not live under the illusion that they will misguide the people again with ‘khata- khaat’ like scheme. In the 2027 UP assembly polls, there will be no ‘khata- khaat’ but ‘safa chat’ (wipeout) of the opposition alliance. The BJP will form the government in Uttar Pradesh again, the CM said.

“I wish to make it clear that ‘kaath ki handi baar baar nahi chadney wali hain, ek baar hogya aab nahi chadney wala hain’ (opposition will not be able to misguide the people again),” Yogi added. When the CM walked into the legislative assembly to participate in the debate on supplementary budget, BJP MLAs stood from their seats, thumped on the bench and raised slogans to welcome him.

The message to the opposition was clear that there was no fissure in the BJP and they were united under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath. Again targeting the opposition, Yogi said, “You fear bulldozer but I want to make it clear that it is not against the innocent but against the people who want to create anarchy and exploit people. The unruly elements will be dealt with strictly.”

“I have come here to ensure that those who indulge in anarchy should be ready to face the music. We will fight and this is not a common fight, this is not a fight for prestige. If I were concerned about my prestige, I would get it my mutt. There was no need to come here. The opposition is misguiding the people and raising unnecessary issues,” he said.

Invoking former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Yogi said, “We draw inspiration from Atal ji’s words, “manushya ko chahiye ki vah parishthitiyon se lade, ek swapn toote, toh dusra garhe.. (A person should strive against circumstances; if one dream shatters, another should emerge).”

He made it clear that his fight is against those who jeopardise the future of the state’s youth, undermine the security of women and businesses and create difficulties for the common man. “Whoever engages in such activities should be ready to face consequences,” Yogi added.

Taking jibe at INDIA alliance, the CM questioned the whereabouts of ₹1 lakh bond promised by the opposition leaders under the ‘khata-khat’ scheme. He called upon the BJP and NDA allies to engage with the public, asking them to inquire about the unfulfilled promises.

“Where did the bond of one lakh go? Who consumed it and who are the individuals responsible for it,” he asked. Speaking on the floor of the assembly, Yogi indicated that he was firm on the saddle working the development of the state.

“Uttar Pradesh has achieved a revenue surplus status and is now capable of meeting most of its requirements independently,” he said. “To support PM Modi’s goal of a 5 trillion dollar economy and to establish the state as a one trillion dollar economy, we have introduced a supplementary budget of ₹12 thousand 209 crore, 93 lakh,” he added.

“Each investment generates new employment and also promotes development. Funds have been arranged for education, sports and other works in the state,” Yogi said.