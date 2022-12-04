Winter session of U.P. assembly to have three sittings

The winter session of Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly will commence on Monday during which the state government will present its supplementary budget for the financial year 2022-23.

The session will have three sittings. On the eve of start of the session, an all-party meeting was held at the Vidhan Bhawan under the chairmanship of assembly speaker Satish Mahana. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav did not attend the meeting.

The U.P. Legislative Assembly Business Advisory Committee held a meeting to decide the agenda of the winter session on Sunday. Legislative assembly speaker Satish Mahana said, “On the first day of the session, the assembly will condole the death of the members and birthday greetings will also be extended to the members on December 5 and 6.”

Earlier, in the all-party meeting, Samajwadi Party MLA Manoj Pandey, who represented the party in the absence of Leader of the Opposition Akhilesh Yadav, raised the demand to pay condolence to SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav during the session. The demand of the SP was accepted, Pandey said and added SP chief Akhilesh Yadav might not be able to attend the session on Monday. There will also be no question hour on Monday.

Leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) legislature party Umashankar Singh said, “The BSP demanded that there should be more sittings during the winter session. The members should get an opportunity to raise the issues of public interest and draw the attention of the state government to various matters of public concern. Leader of Congress legislature party Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ and Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) legislature party leader Raghuraj Pratap Singh ‘Raja Bhaiya’ too demanded more sittings of the house during the session.

Parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Kumar Khanna assured all the party leaders that the government will work with full seriousness to give new momentum to the development and take it forward. The government was committed to taking positive action on all issues, he said. Khanna appealed to all the party leaders for cooperation in the house.

Assembly speaker Satish Mahana requested cooperation from all party leaders to smoothly conduct the third session of the 18th Legislative Assembly. “The democracy is strengthened through dialogue and positive discussion in the parliamentary system. Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly is the biggest in the country. Its proceedings present a standard and ideal for the legislatures of the whole country,” he said.

Mahana requested the leaders of all the parties to present their views in the house with decency and maintain parliamentary decorum. “The members should debate in the house in a peaceful atmosphere. The leaders of all parties have cooperated in the previous sessions. Similar cooperation is expected this time too,” the speaker said.

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Pradeep; leader of Apna Dal (Sonelal) legislature party, Ram Niwas Verma; Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal leaders Sanjay Nishad and Anil Tripathi besides Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party leader Omprakash Rajbhar expressed their views in the all-party meeting.

According to government officials, the state government proposes to present its first supplementary budget for 2022-2023 during the winter session. The state government may carry out some legislative business and may also table the ordinances promulgated after the monsoon session of the state legislature.