Winter session of Uttar Pradesh legislature to continue till December 24, says Yogi Adityanath

The winter session of the state legislature that began on Friday will continue till December 24, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on his way to attend the winter session at UP Assembly in Lucknow on Friday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

The state government had desired for a longer winter session, but currently most members of the House are busy with work related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which is essential for the purity of the voter list and transparency in democracy, he said.

In view of members’ request, the session has been scheduled from Friday till December 24 for discussions on essential legislative work, supplementary demands, and the 150th anniversary of ‘Vande Mataram,’ he said.

Adityanath appealed to members to raise public issues as well as matters related to the development of Uttar Pradesh.

The supplementary demands from various departments will also be discussed in the House, he said.

The date on which Uttar Pradesh came into being and the date of the notification recognizing “Vande Mataram” under the Constitution coincides, he said.

The chief minister said it was made clear in Thursday’s all-party meeting that the government is fully prepared to discuss all issues.

The country’s largest legislature is consistently moving in the right direction. When the places associated with democracy become centers of discussion and debate, public representatives live up to public trust, he said.

The chief minister expressed confidence that the winter session will prove important for the state legislature and the development of the state.

On the first day of the winter session, the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly was adjourned for the day after paying tribute to Samajwadi Party MLA from Ghosi Sudhakar Singh who died last month.