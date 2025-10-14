With BSP’s revival in focus, Mayawati set to gear up party cadre for 2027 polls

Buoyed by the presence of an enthusiastic crowd at the October 9 rally here marking the death anniversary Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Kanshi Ram, party chief Mayawati has set the target to strengthen the organisation and gear up party cadre for the crucial 2027 UP assembly election. Discussion will also be held on the BSP election campaign in Bihar where assembly polls will be held next month. (HT file)

She will hold a meeting with party leaders and office-bearers on Thursday (October 16) at the BSP state unit office here to discuss and finalise the programmes that the party plans to hold across the state in the run-up to the polls. The BSP chief will also discuss the strategy with the party leaders to regain the lost ground.

Party’s national convenor Akash Anand as well as the newly-appointed national coordinators are likely to attend the meeting. Discussion will also be held on the BSP election campaign in Bihar where assembly polls will be held in two phases next month.

In the October 9 rally, Mayawati assured party supporters that there will be no laxity on her part to bring the BSP to power in UP in 2027. She promised the party supporters that she will work for the BSP’s revival with all her might.

“To revive the party, the BSP chief will hit the ground running after two decades,” said a BSP leader and added that “she will hold meetings in divisional and district headquarters.” On Monday, Mayawati assigned roles to hard working and loyal leaders in divisional and zonal committees.

In early 2000 when the BSP was striving to form a government on its own, Mayawati addressed meetings across Uttar Pradesh. When the Samajwadi Party government was in power from 2003-07, she mobilised the party cadre on public issues, launched movements against the policies of the state government. Her effort paid dividends and the BSP formed a majority government in 2007.

After the BSP lost power in 2012, Mayawati limited her activities within the premises of her bungalow, meeting party office-bearers and holding review meetings. Only during the Lok Sabha or the assembly election campaigns did she make public appearances to address party rallies.

With shrinking support base and decline in BSP vote share in the successive elections, she has realised that she will have to amend her strategy for her party’s revival.

The BJP made inroads in the BSP’s Dalit vote base in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha as well as 2017 and 2022 assembly elections. In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, SP-Congress alliance too got considerable share in Dalit votes leading to victory on 43 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The shift of Dalits to the Congress-SP alliance and decline of the BSP vote share from 24.67% in 2004 Lok Sabha election to 9.35% in 2024 Lok Sabha election set the alarm bells ringing for the BSP. Mayawati realised that if she fails to inspire the party cadre, it may be the final nail for the party in the 2027 assembly election. The BSP has only one MLA in the legislative assembly.

Addressing the October 9 rally, Mayawati also made it clear that the BSP will go solo in the 2027 assembly election. She said Akash Anand will work under her direction to strengthen the party organisation in UP.

BSP state unit president Vishwanath Pal said after the Bihar assembly election, party’s senior leaders will be active in Uttar Pradesh. The work of strengthening the organisation from the state unit to booth committee will be completed by year end. The meeting of the Bhai Chara committees are being organised in all the 403 assembly constituencies. The cadre camps will be revived on the instruction of the party chief after the Thursday meeting, he said.