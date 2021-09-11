With eyes on UP polls, BJP president JP Nadda launches ‘Booth Vijayan Abhiyan’

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls early next year, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Saturday launched the ‘Booth Vijayan Abhiyan’ (Booth Victory Campaign) via video conference. The campaign was launched across 27,700 booths in the state.

Nadda addressed party workers before the launch, and said that it is a “matter of pride” that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the “politicis of casteism, familialism, dynasty and communalism” has ended in India and the “politics of development has become popular,” news agency ANI reported.

“Under his (PM Modi) leadership, BJP won 325 seats in 2017 and made history. In the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, people of UP gave their support to the politics of development. The enthusiasm of BJP workers gives a clear indication of the future of Uttar Pradesh,” he was quoted as saying.

Nadda said that as per surveys, BJP’s win in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls is “certain.”

He also lauded Uttar Pradesh for leading among all Indian states in inoculating Covid-19 vaccines to beneficiaries, emphasising that the chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led state government has contributed in more development of the state that what Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress could do in the previous 60 years.

Nadda also said that during the Covid-19 pandemic, when political leaders went into “lockdown, under quarantine,” BJP workers “risked their lives and considered it their duty to help the needy.” “We have political leaders who go abroad for vacation even when a Parliament session is underway,” he added.