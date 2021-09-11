Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / With eyes on UP polls, BJP president JP Nadda launches ‘Booth Vijayan Abhiyan’
lucknow news

With eyes on UP polls, BJP president JP Nadda launches ‘Booth Vijayan Abhiyan’

JP Nadda addressed party workers before launching the campaign, and said that BJP’s victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls next year is “certain.”
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 11, 2021 09:26 PM IST
BJP president JP Nadda said that enthusiasm of party workers gives “clear indication” of their future in UP.

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls early next year, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Saturday launched the ‘Booth Vijayan Abhiyan’ (Booth Victory Campaign) via video conference. The campaign was launched across 27,700 booths in the state.

Nadda addressed party workers before the launch, and said that it is a “matter of pride” that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the “politicis of casteism, familialism, dynasty and communalism” has ended in India and the “politics of development has become popular,” news agency ANI reported. 

“Under his (PM Modi) leadership, BJP won 325 seats in 2017 and made history. In the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, people of UP gave their support to the politics of development. The enthusiasm of BJP workers gives a clear indication of the future of Uttar Pradesh,” he was quoted as saying.

RELATED STORIES

Nadda said that as per surveys, BJP’s win in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls is “certain.”

He also lauded Uttar Pradesh for leading among all Indian states in inoculating Covid-19 vaccines to beneficiaries, emphasising that the chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led state government has contributed in more development of the state that what Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress could do in the previous 60 years.

Nadda also said that during the Covid-19 pandemic, when political leaders went into “lockdown, under quarantine,” BJP workers “risked their lives and considered it their duty to help the needy.” “We have political leaders who go abroad for vacation even when a Parliament session is underway,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bharatiya janata party jp nadda uttar pradesh up elections
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Yogi Adityanath leads tributes as UP celebrates birth anniversary of first CM Govind Ballabh Pant

Seven-day special drive launched to rid Lucknow hospitals of encroachments

2 FIRs against Asaduddin Owaisi a day after public meet

BSP won’t field any ‘bahubali’ or mafia in UP elections: Mayawati
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP