With heads held high and butterflies in stomachs, toppers bask in medal glory

LUCKNOW: The medal winners at Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) were all smiles as they took the stage with butterflies in their stomachs, marking an important milestone in their lives during the 22nd convocation ceremony held on Tuesday. Jhalak Jain receiving the Chancellor’s Gold Medal in the 22nd Convocation ceremony of Abdul Kalam Technical University in Lucknow on Tuesday. (HT)

Soon after the medals were bestowed upon them, they posed for shutterbugs and video called their friends, teachers and family who all contributed to their educational journeys in their respective capacities. As many as 91 medals were conferred on students during the ceremony, including 39 gold, 27 silver and 25 bronze.

Jhalak Jain, 22, a BTech Computer Science and Engineering (Data Science) student from Meerut Institute of Engineering and Technology, was overjoyed to receive the coveted Chancellor’s Medal along with a prize of ₹31,000.

“I had tears of joy glittering in my eyes, and all I could think was that my hard work had paid off. Being awarded such a prestigious medal at the university feels like a dream come true,” said Jain, who is now working as a software developer.

Prerna Bajpai, 24, an M.Tech student in power and energy systems at the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), Lucknow, was thrilled to receive the bronze medal. She had been eagerly anticipating the ceremony for days.

“I burned the midnight oil writing research papers and studying for my exams. As I climbed the stairs to receive my medal, it felt like my post-graduation journey reached a beautiful conclusion. I now wish to pursue a Ph.D. soon,” said Bajpai.

Nihal Yadav, 23, a B.Tech student who won a gold medal, expressed pride in being felicitated by the Chancellor and other distinguished guests during the ceremony.

“Receiving the medal today made my entire educational journey flash before me like a movie. I was reminded of the first medal I won for academic excellence in first grade,” said Yadav.

Ravi Maurya, an M.Tech student in Nano Science who was awarded a gold medal, credited his success to the moral support from his parents and teachers. Another M.Tech student from the Centre of Advanced Studies, Mohammad Shaharyar Ansari, mentioned experiencing goosebumps as he received his medal from the Chancellor.

The winner of the Kamal Rani Varun Gold Medal, Shruti Singh, 22, from Krishna Institute of Engineering and Technology, Ghaziabad, was not present at the ceremony.