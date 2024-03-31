Woman, 3 minor kids dead in cylinder explosion in Deoria
Woman and three children killed in Deoria district after LPG cylinder explosion while cooking. Officials confirm identities and express condolences.
A woman and her three children, all under 15 years of age, died in Deoria district on Saturday morning due to an LPG cylinder explosion, officials said.
The deceased were identified as Aarti Devi (42), Archana (14), Srishti (11) and Kundan (10), Deoria superintendent of police (SP) Sankalp Sharma confirmed.
District magistrate Akhand Pratap Singh called the incident unfortunate.
“In Dumri village (under Bhaluani police station limits), a woman was cooking in the kitchen. Because of a cylinder blast, the woman and her three children were killed. Compensation as per the rules will be provided to the family,” the DM said.
It is said that the woman was preparing tea for her husband when the explosion occurred. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Abdur Rahman