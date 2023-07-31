Woman accused of honey-trapping, extortion held in Lucknow

A 36-year-old woman, Saroj alias Komal, an alleged member of a gang involved in crimes like honey-trapping, extortion, kidnapping and murder, was arrested from a house in Rajajipuram colony, under the Talkatora police station limits, on Monday, said senior police officials.

They said that the woman had been elusive for the past 18 months after a case under different sections of UP Gangsters’ Act was registered against her at the PGI police station on February 22, 2022.

The inspector in-charge of PGI police station, Rana Rajesh Kumar Singh, said that the then inspector in-charge of PGI police station, Dharam Pal Singh, got the UP Gangsters Act case registered against her and four other members of her gang, including Kaushal Kishore, Sunil Kumar, Awadhesh Singh and Golu Sharma alias Jugnu Sharma. He said the reward of ₹10,000 was announced on the woman after she remained elusive for several months.

Another police official said that the extortion racket was unearthed in February 2022 after the arrest of one Kaushal Kishore. He said the involvement of the woman and other persons had surfaced later following which they were made accused in the case as well as a fresh case of UP Gangsters’ Act was registered against them. He said the woman was arrested on a tip-off about her presence at a relative’s house in Rajajipuram.

