Woman axed to death at Barabanki house

A woman from Lucknow was found brutally murdered at a house that she was visiting in Barabanki district’s Shahavpur area on Tuesday morning, police said. The woman’s throat was slit with an axe, and her body was found in the kitchen, they added. A blood-stained axe was recovered near the body. (For representation)

The deceased was identified as Mamta Yadav, a native of Gorakhpur who had relocated to Lucknow after her wedding in May. The incident came to light around 6 am when Sandeep Yadav, the man whom she was visiting, called police helpline ‘112’ to report the incident. He alleged that his parents and four sisters killed Mamta and fled after the crime. Sandeep has been taken into custody for questioning, while the remaining accused absconded.

Sandeep works as a civil engineer with a private company and is posted in Sitapur. He was visiting his family when the incident took place.

As per Sandeep’s statement, he had been in a relationship with Mamta for the past one and a half years after the two met on a matrimonial website, despite being married to other people.

Sandeep told police that Mamta called him after a dispute with her in-laws on Monday, saying that she did not want to live with them anymore. Despite his attempts to persuade her otherwise, she arrived in Barabanki around midnight. He alleged that when he brought Mamta to his house, his parents and sisters strongly objected, and his father even tried to push her out. Despite the opposition, he brought her inside. The two talked for some time, and went to sleep.

Sandeep claimed that when he returned from his morning walk, he found that his house was locked from the outside. Suspecting something wrong, he broke open the lock and found Mamta lying on the kitchen floor in a pool of blood. He accused his mother Santosh Kumari, father Kamlesh Yadav and sisters Sudha, Nidhi, Kanchan and Meera of murdering Mamta.

Superintendent of police Arpit Vijayvargiya said Mamta was attacked from behind with a sharp-edged weapon, targeting her neck. “Prima facie, there was a scuffle before the murder. The kitchen was in disarray, indicating a struggle,” he said. Police said she was first assaulted, then attacked on the neck and head.

A forensic team has collected evidence from the spot, and the body was sent for post-mortem examination. A case of murder has been registered, and efforts are on to trace the absconding accused while verifying Sandeep’s claims.