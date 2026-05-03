Woman, daughter among three killed as mud mound collapses in UP’s Kaushambi

Three people, including a woman and her young daughter, were killed after a mud mound collapsed during digging work in Chak Thambha village under Manjhanpur police station limits in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district on Sunday morning. As women and children entered the space to collect more mud, the structure suddenly caved in, trapping them underneath. (For Representation)

The incident occurred when villagers were digging mud for personal use. Continuous excavation had created a hollow, tunnel-like cavity beneath the mound. As women and children entered the space to collect more mud, the structure suddenly caved in, trapping them underneath, police said.

The deceased were identified as Geeta Devi, 34, her daughter Ankita, 9, and their neighbour Uttara Devi, 42. Two others—Geeta’s 11-year-old son Amit Kumar and another woman, Jitiya Devi, 45—sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at the district hospital, the police added.

Villagers rushed to the site after hearing cries and managed to pull out the victims. Police teams from Nara outpost, along with Manjhanpur tehsildar Pushpendra Singh Gautam, also reached the spot. Doctors at the district hospital declared three victims dead on arrival.

Amit Pal Sharma, Kaushambi district magistrate, along with Satyanarayan Prajapat, superintendent of police, visited the hospital to assess the condition of the injured. The DM directed the CMO to ensure their proper treatment.

He also ordered an inquiry into why the affected families had not received benefits under the government housing scheme, stating that eligible families would be provided assistance at the earliest. Financial aid for the victims’ families and support for the injured were also being arranged, he added.