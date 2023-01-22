Woman found dead in U.P.’s Sultanpur, parents allege dowry killing

A newly married woman was found dead at her home under Kotwali police station limits of Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district, with her parents accusing her in-laws of killing her for dowry, police said on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per station house officer (SHO), Kotwali police station, Ram Ashish Upadhyay, “Ruby Bano (24) was married to one Mohd Saif of Panchopeeran only three months ago. She was found dead at her in-laws’ home on Saturday (January 21).”

“The deceased woman’s parents have alleged that her in-laws demanded dowry and killed their daughter when the demand was not fulfilled. On the other hand, the woman’s in-laws claimed that she died after falling from a cot,” the SHO added.

“After marriage, Ruby’s husband and father-in-law used to demand a four-wheeler in dowry. They even used to torture her physically and mentally. We could not believe what happened to my niece that suddenly she was found dead. It is her in-laws who have killed our daughter,” alleged Izhar Khan, the deceased’s uncle and a resident of Ganjhedi village under Kudwar police station area, Sultanpur in his complaint to the police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The body has been sent for a post-mortem (PM) examination. No FIR has been lodged against anyone in connection with the incident so far. A probe is going on and an FIR will be lodged only on the basis of further investigation and PM report,” Upadhyay said.