Woman held for stealing gold jewellery

A 40-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday by Lucknow police for stealing jewellery from a shop in Lucknow by posing as a customer.

According to the police, the woman has been identified as Sammo, a resident of Mojam Nagar under Saadatganj police station. On Tuesday, she entered a store as a customer wearing a burqa and requested the shopkeeper to display some gold nose rings. After looking at the jewellery items, she refused to buy any of them and left the shop in a hurry. When the shopkeeper counted the jewellery, he found nine gold items missing.

“The woman was arrested on Wednesday by Talkatora police from Khinni Chauraha. Stolen items were recovered from her possession and she was later booked under IPC sections 380 (theft) and 411 (dishonesty),” said a press note issued by the police.

“The woman has been doing this for years as two other cases of theft and fraud were registered against her at the Cantt Police station in 2017 and at Madiyaon police station in 2021,” added the press note.