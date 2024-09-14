Woman lawyer murder: Two more arrested by Kasganj police

AGRA: In a fresh development in the ongoing investigation into the abduction and murder of a woman lawyer, whose body was found in a canal, Kasganj police have arrested two more suspects. The accused informed the police that the abduction and murder were motivated by enmity arising from a court case involving the lawyer earlier this month. All six named accused, including five lawyers, have been arrested by Kasganj police. (Sourced)

“Those arrested on Saturday include Bobby Kumar, a resident of Etah district, and a woman named Renu from a village within the limits of Amanpur police station in Kasganj district. Bobby has a criminal history with cases registered under the Arms Act and Gangster Act at Kotwali Dehat in Etah,” said ASP Hathras Rakesh Bharti.

“We are working on the facts provided by the two arrested suspects, who claim that the murder was due to enmity over a court case involving the woman lawyer. However, we are still trying to ascertain which specific case led to the crime, and we are searching for the main accused, who is still at large,” stated ASP Bharti.

In a press statement issued on Saturday, Kasganj police revealed that during the investigation, a suspicious car came to light, followed by a man on a motorcycle on the day of the incident. Further inquiry identified the motorcyclist as Bobby Kumar, a known criminal from Etah.

The accused, Bobby Kumar, was arrested from Anaj Mandi Gate in Kasganj on Saturday morning. During interrogation, Bobby revealed that under the pretext of arranging a marriage between Renu and a man named Rajat, the woman lawyer (the deceased) was dragged in a car by Sunil aka Fauji, Rajat Solanki, and Renu from Civil Courts in Kasganj. The trio then murdered the woman lawyer and dumped her body in a canal on the outskirts of Kasganj city, where it was later recovered.

Based on information provided by Bobby Kumar, the Kasganj police arrested co-accused Renu later the same day. Both Bobby and Renu disclosed that Sunil, aka Fauji, had callec them to assist in committing the crime.

Police officials in Kasganj said that efforts were underway to arrest Sunil and Rajat Solanki.

Earlier, a case was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 140(1) (abduction), 103(1) (murder), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence), against six named accused, now behind bars in Kasganj. All six named accused, including five lawyers, have been arrested by Kasganj police.