Woman posing as customer steals jewellery worth 55 lakh

A burqa-clad woman stole jewellery worth ₹55 lakh from a shop in Sarafa Bazar of Chowk area in Lucknow. Screen grab showing the accused woman (Sourced)

The incident was reported on Sunday afternoon while the CCTV footage of the same has also surfaced now.

According to police, Krishna Rastogi runs a jewellery shop by the name of Kirdhari Lal Indra Prasad. He told them that a woman reached the shop at 12.30pm on Sunday on the pretext of jewellery and asked the shopkeeper to show her a gold ring. A staff salesman Bhuvan Tripathi displayed the whole box in front of her.

“While looking at the jewellery, she engaged the employee in coversation and when his attention was diverted, she slipped away with the jewellery pieces. When the employee started putting the jewellery back, he came to know about the theft,” told the complainant to police.

“The police have registered a case and searching for the woman thief through CCTV footage,” said Chowk inspector Nagesh Upadhyay. “On the basis of the footage, a team has been deployed to search for the woman,” he added.

The shopkeeper further said that the woman saw many jewellery pieces and said that she did not like them, and asked the salesman to show her some more designs.

Then she asked about other jewellery kept in the showroom and when Bhuvan took out the entire box full of jewellery and started showing it to her, she allegedly stole them and left the shop.