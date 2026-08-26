Golf Glance: $40M on line at Tour Championship; British Masters kicks off key stretch

The top 30 players compete for a $40 million purse at the PGA Tour Championship, the LPGA Tour competes for its largest purse outside of the majors and the DP World Tour kicks off its final stretch before the playoffs. HT Image

PGA TOUR THIS WEEK: Tour Championship, Atlanta, Aug. 27-30 Course: East Lake Golf Club Purse: $40M Defending Champion: Tommy Fleetwood FedEx Cup Leader: Scottie Scheffler HOW TO FOLLOW TV: Thursday-Friday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET , 1-6 p.m. ; Saturday: 1-3 p.m. , 3-7 p.m. ; Sunday: noon-1:30 p.m. , 1:30-6 p.m. Streaming: Thursday-Friday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. ET; Saturday: 12:15-7 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. X: @TOURChamp NOTES: The Top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings following last week's BMW Championship qualified for the Tour Championship. They each earned a two-year PGA Tour exemption and access to each of next year's four major championships. ... The weighted system was eliminated last year, with all players starting at even par and having an equal opportunity to win the FedEx Cup. ... Gary Woodland, Patrick Cantlay and Robert MacIntyre moved into the field following the BMW Championship, bumping out Kurt Kitayama, Bud Cauley and Rickie Fowler. ... Kristoffer Reitan and Alex Fitzpatrick are the only two tour rookies in the field. The other four first-time players in the season-ending event are Ryan Gerard, Min Woo Lee, Alex Smalley and Ryan Fox. ... Tiger Woods holds the tournament scoring record of 257 set in 2007. THE FIELD: 1. Scottie Scheffler 2. Matt Fitzpatrick 3. Wyndham Clark 4. Cameron Young 5. Si Woo Kim 6. Chris Gotterup 7. Collin Morikawa 8. Sam Burns 9. Tommy Fleetwood 10. Ludvig Aberg 11. Rory McIlroy 12. Xander Schauffele 13. Jacob Bridgeman 14. Russell Henley 15. Akshay Bhatia 16. Hideki Matsuyama 17. Ryan Gerard 18. Gary Woodland 19. Patrick Cantlay 20. Kristoffer Reitan 21. Min Woo Lee 22. J.J. Spaun 23. Alex Smalley 24. Alex Fitzpatrick 25. Robert MacIntyre 26. Viktor Hovland 27. Justin Rose 28. Adam Scott 29. Tom Kim 30. Ryan Fox BEST BETS: Scheffler leads the tour in greens in regulation , top-10 finishes and scoring average . He enters the Tour Championship at No. 1 for the fifth consecutive year. ... McIlroy is the only three-time winner of the FedEx Cup. No one else in the field has won it more than once. He's coming off a third place at the BMW. ... Ludvig Aberg had a pair of top-10s before his T16 last week. ... Sam Burns is coming off a T28 following top-3 finishes in three of his previous four starts. ... Clark is the only player to finish inside the top-10 at each of the first two playoff events and has three wins on the season. ... Fleetwood is seeking to become the first player to successfully defend a FedEx Cup title. Last Tournament: BMW Championship Next Tournament: Biltmore Championship Asheville, Asheville, N.C., Sept. 17-20

LPGA TOUR THIS WEEK: FM Championship, Norton, Mass., Aug. 27-30 Course: TPC Boston Purse: $4.4M Defending Champion: Miranda Wang Race to CME Globe Leader: Nelly Korda HOW TO FOLLOW TV/Streaming: Thursday-Friday: 9 a.m.-noon ET ; Saturday: 3-7 p.m. ; Sunday: 1-1:30 p.m. , 1:30-4 p.m. X: @LPGA NOTES: The event began in 2024 and is the final one before next month's Solheim Cup. The field includes all players in the top 10 of the world rankings, and they are competing for the largest purse on tour outside of the majors. ... Wang beat then-No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul by one shot last year to claim her maiden LPGA Tour victory. ... TPC Boston played host to a PGA Tour event for 17 years. Last Tournament: CPKC Women's Open Next Tournament: Solheim Cup, s'Hertogenbosch, Netherlands, Sept. 11-13

DP WORLD TOUR THIS WEEK: Husqvarna British Masters, Sutton Coldfield, England, Aug. 27-30 Course: The Belfry Hotel & Resort Purse: $3.5M Defending Champion: Alex Noren Race to Dubai Leader: Patrick Reed HOW TO FOLLOW TV: Thursday-Friday: 7:30-9 a.m. ET ; Saturday, 7 a.m.-noon ; Sunday, 7 a.m.-noon . X: @DPWorldTour NOTES: This is the first event of the "Back 9" leading up to the DP World Tour playoffs and is hosted by Sir Nick Faldo. ... This event begins the qualification process for the 2027 European Ryder Cup team. Captain Luke Donald is in the field. ... Tyrrell Hatton is in the field for the first time since 2024 and is joined by fellow LIV Golf players Adrian Meronk and Tom McKibbin. ... Reed is coming off a 30th-place finish last week as he plays in five consecutive events. Last Tournament: Nexo Championship Next Tournament: Omega European Masters, Crans Montana, Switzerland, Sept. 3-6

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS THIS WEEK: The Ally Challenge, Grand Blanc, Mich., Aug. 28-30 Course: Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club Purse: $2.2M Defending Champion: Stewart Cink Charles Schwab Cup Leader: Cink HOW TO FOLLOW TV: Friday: 7-10 p.m. ET ; Saturday: 8-10 p.m. ; Sunday: 4-6 p.m. X: @ChampionsTour NOTES: Six events remain before the start of the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs. ... Former LIV Golf captain Henrik Stenson, who turned 50 years old on April 5, officially has been reinstated and will make his Champions debut. ... 2023 champion Bernhard Langer will turn 69 on Thursday. ... Cink and rookie Zach Johnson have combined to win nine of the first 18 events of the 2026 season, including three of the five majors. ... Cink, who also is the two-time defending event champion, is trying to become the first player to lead the standings every week in a season in the 25-year history of the Charles Schwab Cup. Last Tournament: Rogers Charity Classic Next Tournament: PURE Insurance Championship, Monterey Peninsula, Calif., Sept. 11-13

LIV GOLF THIS WEEK: Season Complete Season Champions: Individual: Jon Rahm; Team: Legion XIII

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