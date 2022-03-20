Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Woman raped in UP’s Pratapgarh

Station house officer, Kotwali police station, Pratapgarh, Ravindranath Rai said a complaint had been registered in connection with the crime
Published on Mar 20, 2022 11:21 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

A married woman in her 20s was allegedly raped inside a toilet near Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh railway station early on Saturday. The accused fled the spot when the woman raised an alarm. A hunt had been launched for the accused and further probe into the incident was in progress, police said.

Station house officer, Kotwali police station, Ravindranath Rai said a complaint had been registered in connection with the crime. According to reports, a resident of Antu area of Pratapgarh, a couple reached Pratapgarh railway station to catch a train to Prayagraj from where they were to board a train for their onward journey to Ahmedabad.

At around 4 am on Saturday, the woman went to a toilet close to the railway station. It is alleged that a youth barged inside the toilet and bolted the door from inside before outraging the modesty of the woman. The woman somehow managed to escape and raised an alarm following which the accused fled. The woman’s husband and locals who had also assembled at the spot called police.

