UP cop held for sexually assaulting mother of teen rape survivor
Accused police officer suspended and arrested on charges of rape following the woman’s complaint to senior officials
KANPUR A woman following up a probe into the alleged rape of her 17-year-old daughter was allegedly sexually assaulted by the investigation officer at his official quarter in Sadar area of Kannauj on Sunday noon.
The accused, Anup Maurya, in-charge of Haji Shareef police post in the district, was suspended and arrested on charges of rape on Monday, following the woman’s complaint to senior officials in this regard.
“Prima facie, the charges of the victim have been found true. The inspector has been suspended and arrested for rape. He was produced before the court and sent to jail,” said Kunwar Anupam Singh, SP (Kannauj).
However, the arrested cop said he was innocent and was being framed in the case, claiming that he merely had called the complainant to his room to take her signatures.
In the FIR (a copy of which is with HT) lodged late on Sunday night, the woman in her forties stated that her daughter was raped, after which an FIR was lodged under Section 376D of the IPC in this regard.
As the accused were not arrested, the woman (on August 26) called Maurya who was the investigating officer in this case. The same day, she also submitted a complaint with the office of SP (Kannauj), seeking arrest of the accused.
On Sunday noon, she contacted Maurya, who asked her to come to his official quarter. Later, he told the woman to reach the petrol pump near the police post and call him again.
Maurya reached the place in plain clothes on his motorcycle and asked her to come along. She took the pillion ride to his official quarter.
The woman alleged that the police officer outraged her modesty when she got into the room. On being told that he had committed a crime, the inspector told her that it was love, claimed the woman. In the evening, she met senior officers and narrated them her ordeal.
Circle officer (Sadar) Shiv Pratap Singh was asked to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the indident, which went against Maurya who was promoted to the rank of inspector on July 30.
-
Flood in Prayagraj: Reptiles, big lizards cause scare in flood-affected localities
Forest officials have denied having received calls regarding sightings of crocodiles or alligators in residential areas till now. Locals in many areas claim that they spotted small crocodiles and alligators in Ganga and Yamuna rivers. Many were caught in the swollen Ken and Betwa Rivers, tributaries of the Yamuna. A resident of Mahewa, Sanjay Nishad, claimed spotting carcasses of wild animals like jackals, foxes etc flowing in the river.
-
Smart meters: Despite concerns UPPCL resumes installation
The UP Power Corporation Ltd has resumed installation of hi-tech smart meters two years after it stopped installation abruptly due to an increasing number of complaints about these meters. Officials aware of the development said the installation of 4-G smart prepaid meters (earlier they were 3-G) had begun with the KESCO with the corporation having the target of installing 50 lakh such meters across the state in coming months.
-
Messages of 26/11-like attacks came from a Pakistani IP address, say police
The cyber police have found that an internet protocol address from Pakistan was used to send the WhatsApp messages warning of a repeat of 26/11 terror attacks in the city. While efforts are being made to trace the location, the next task is to solve the mystery behind the names and mobile numbers of 10 people mentioned in the messages. Initial probe had revealed that the sender had used a UK-based virtual private network.
-
Agra Metro: Escalator installation begins at Taj East Gate
Work began to install an escalator at the Taj East Gate Metro Station, the first metro station for the Agra Metro Rail project. The escalators being installed at Agra Metro Stations are equipped with a power-saving feature. If the escalators are not in use for 45 seconds, their speed will automatically be reduced and if there is no usage for further 15 seconds, they will stop automatically.
-
Shinde government instructs MMRDA to hand over BKC land for Bullet train in four weeks
Mumbai A month after the civic authorities began to dismantle the Covid-19 jumbo centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, following a decline in cases in the city, the state government has directed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority to hand over 4.8hectare of land on which the centre came up to the National High Speed Rail Corporation for the underground station of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train by September 30.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics