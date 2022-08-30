UP cop held for sexually assaulting mother of teen rape survivor

KANPUR A woman following up a probe into the alleged rape of her 17-year-old daughter was allegedly sexually assaulted by the investigation officer at his official quarter in Sadar area of Kannauj on Sunday noon.

The accused, Anup Maurya, in-charge of Haji Shareef police post in the district, was suspended and arrested on charges of rape on Monday, following the woman’s complaint to senior officials in this regard.

“Prima facie, the charges of the victim have been found true. The inspector has been suspended and arrested for rape. He was produced before the court and sent to jail,” said Kunwar Anupam Singh, SP (Kannauj).

However, the arrested cop said he was innocent and was being framed in the case, claiming that he merely had called the complainant to his room to take her signatures.

In the FIR (a copy of which is with HT) lodged late on Sunday night, the woman in her forties stated that her daughter was raped, after which an FIR was lodged under Section 376D of the IPC in this regard.

As the accused were not arrested, the woman (on August 26) called Maurya who was the investigating officer in this case. The same day, she also submitted a complaint with the office of SP (Kannauj), seeking arrest of the accused.

On Sunday noon, she contacted Maurya, who asked her to come to his official quarter. Later, he told the woman to reach the petrol pump near the police post and call him again.

Maurya reached the place in plain clothes on his motorcycle and asked her to come along. She took the pillion ride to his official quarter.

The woman alleged that the police officer outraged her modesty when she got into the room. On being told that he had committed a crime, the inspector told her that it was love, claimed the woman. In the evening, she met senior officers and narrated them her ordeal.

Circle officer (Sadar) Shiv Pratap Singh was asked to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the indident, which went against Maurya who was promoted to the rank of inspector on July 30.