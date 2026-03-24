Woman shot at by brother in police presence in UP’s Saharanpur, critical

In a suspected case of hate crime, a 25-year-old woman was allegedly shot in the head by her own brother in full public view and in the presence of police outside a community health centre (CHC) in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district on Monday. The victim, identified as Rakhi, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital and her condition was stated to be critical when reports last came in. The crime was committed outside a community health centre. (For Representation)

According to police, Rakhi, a resident of Ramkhedi village under Fatehpur police station, had left home four days ago with a man from her village. Following her disappearance, her family lodged a kidnapping case against two men, Lavkush and Govind, residents of Kandela village.

Police recovered Rakhi late on Sunday night and brought her to the CHC on Monday morning for a routine medical examination. However, the situation took a violent turn when her two brothers, Ravi and Monty, reached the spot armed with a country-made pistol.

As Rakhi sat inside a police vehicle, one of the brothers allegedly pressed the weapon against her head and fired from point-blank range. She collapsed before the police could react. In the chaos that followed, both accused fled the scene on a motorcycle.

The injured woman was given emergency care at the CHC. Given the severity of her injuries, doctors referred her to the district hospital before she was shifted to a private hospital.

Saharanpur SSP Abhinandan confirmed that Rakhi was currently undergoing treatment and was critical. “Four teams have been constituted to arrest the accused. It is yet to be ascertained which of her two brothers fired the shot,” he said.